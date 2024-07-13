Bengal bypolls: Counting begins for 4 assembly seats

Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) Counting of votes for the bypolls held in four assembly seats in West Bengal began on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, an Election Commission official said.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am.

"We have made adequate security arrangements in and around the counting centres. Apart from the state police, central forces are also deployed," the official told PTI.

The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.

Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56 per cent, Bagdah at 68.44 per cent and Maniktala at 54.98 per cent. PTI SCH BDC