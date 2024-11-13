Bengal bypolls: Over 45% turnout recorded till 1 pm in 6 assembly seats

Kolkata: Polling was by and large peaceful in six assembly seats of West Bengal where voter turnout of over 45 per cent was recorded till 1 pm during by-elections on Wednesday, an election official said.

Polling in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies started at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements, he said.

Voting will continue till 5 pm, he added.

"Polling has been more or less peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported from the constituencies where voting is underway. Our security officers are keeping a tight vigil on the polling process," the official said.

According to the poll panel, an average turnout of 45.59 per cent was registered in the six assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

Taldangra assembly constituency registered 48 per cent turnout, followed by Haroa (47.10), Medinipur (46.24), Madarihat (46.18), Sitai (45) and Naihati (39.12).

Altogether 108 companies of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) have been deployed for the by-elections.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha in elections earlier this year.

Both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP have fielded candidates for all six seats.

The CPI (M)-led Left Front and the Congress are contesting the by-elections separately for the first time since 2021, following a recent change in the West Bengal Congress leadership.

The Left Front has announced candidates for five of the six seats, including one CPI(ML) nominee. The Congress has fielded candidates in all six assembly segments.

Votes will be counted on November 23.