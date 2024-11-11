Bengal bypolls: TMC claims EC gave appointment to hear grievances just before campaign ends

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress, which had approached the Election Commission voicing concern over alleged misuse of central forces in West Bengal, claimed the panel gave it appointment for Monday afternoon, 90 minutes before the bypoll campaign ends in the state.

A delegation of TMC leaders, including TMC Parliamentary Party Leader of Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien, and MPs Kirti Azad, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev, had visited the poll panel on Saturday and submitted two memoranda related to the ongoing bypoll campaign.

In a letter to the poll panel on Monday, the TMC said it is "dismayed" that they have been given an appointment at 3:30 PM on Monday, a mere 90 minutes before the campaigning period concludes at 5 PM and the beginning of the silent period.

They also said it appears that these delays serve to benefit the BJP, thereby compromising the fairness of the elections and eroding public confidence in the impartiality of democratic institutions.

"This effectively negates the purpose of raising these concerns, as no substantive action can be taken during this critical window," the TMC said in its letter to the EC.

"We write to express our deep disappointment and concern over the Election Commission of India's handling of two serious complaints we submitted on 9th November 2024, regarding violations of electoral integrity," they said.

The TMC alleged "illegal activities by CAPF Personnel" in the state.

"We reported that CAPF personnel, operating without the mandated presence of State Police, were allegedly entering private residences to intimidate voters and influence them in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the party charged.

The TMC also flagged comments made by BJP state president and Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar during an election rally in poll-bound Taldangra, accusing him of making derogatory statements against the state police and insulting the state emblem of India by suggesting it be replaced with "symbols resembling footwear".

"These issues, which directly undermine the sanctity of the electoral process, required urgent intervention. Despite the gravity of the situation, the Commission has failed to take immediate corrective action or issue clear directives to BJP and its leaders, and CAPF to desist from such unlawful and defamatory conduct," they said.

The TMC said the Commission's "inaction and delayed response raise serious questions about its role as a neutral arbiter in the electoral process".

In a post on X, Gokhale said his party has been contacting the ECI since four days, and their letters have been with the poll panel since three days.

"And yet, the first response we have received is today - for a meeting just 90 mins before the issue becomes irrelevant," he said.

"This raises serious questions about how the brazen attempts of the Modi Govt and BJP to interfere with free and fair elections are being allowed consciously by the ECI," he charged.

Bypolls for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal -- Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra -- will be held on November 13.PTI AO DV DV