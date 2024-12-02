Bengal cabinet approves appointment of one legal advisor for every subdivision

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the proposal of appointing at least one legal advisor to assist the police in every subdivision of the state, a well-placed source said.

He said a notification in this regard would be issued soon.

The cabinet also decided to appoint people to fill up 1,500 vacancies in various departments, he said, adding that recruitment would be done on both contractual and permanent basis.

Of them, 583 contractual junior engineers would be recruited in the Public Health Engineering Department and another 700 people would be appointed in different municipalities, the source added. PTI SCH ACD