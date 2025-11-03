Bengal cabinet approves conversion of 150 acres of land for handover to industrial units

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to convert around 150 acres of land in Jhargram district from leasehold to freehold for handover to two industrial units, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The cabinet, during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, approved the conversion of 149.64 acres of land in Sukhnibas and Khagrasol mouzas. The lands were earlier under the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), Bhattacharya said.

"The 149.64 acres of land will be given to two companies -- Captain Industries India Pvt Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd -- on a freehold basis, following the guidelines of the state government," she said.

"It shows people are eager to start industries here," the minister added.

The state cabinet also approved the creation of dedicated social media units in every district to enhance public outreach and streamline communication, an official said.

"These units will function under the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs. As part of the initiative, the government will create 108 new posts to support the programme," he said.

The network will help the administration improve the dissemination of official information, strengthen public awareness campaigns, and counter misinformation more effectively, the official said.

The cabinet also approved the conversion of 150 'subedar' posts in the Armed Police wing of Kolkata Police into Armed Sub-Inspector posts, he said.

The cabinet further decided to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the composition of the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, with due honour.

Bhattacharya said the cabinet gave its approval for the formation of a festival committee to advise the government on the celebrations. PTI SCH ACD