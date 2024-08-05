Bengal cabinet approves filling over 150 vacancies in different departments

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to fill over 150 vacancies in various departments like health, public works and urban development, a senior official said.

The cabinet also gave its consent to upgrade three high madrasas in the districts of Bankura, Birbhum and Murshidabad to the higher secondary level, he said.

A proposal to upgrade a block primary healthcare centre at Sankrail in Jhargram district has also been approved, the official said.

The cabinet gave its nod to shifting the proposed Dadanpatrabar Solar Power Project in Purba Medinipore to Garbeta in Paschim Medinipur, he added. PTI SCH RBT