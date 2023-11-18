Bengal Cabinet approves home guard jobs for kin of rural poll violence victims

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the proposal of providing jobs to family members of those killed in political clashes during the panchayat polls held in July, an official said.

"The cabinet has okayed the proposal of providing the job of a home guard for one family member of each of the deceased," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in July announced that employment would be given to one family member of each of the 19 killed in the political clashes.

The state government has already extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of the victims. PTI SCH RBT