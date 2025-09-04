Bengal cabinet approves policy to convert non-residential plots for real estate, housing purposes

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday approved a key policy allowing the conversion of non-residential plots for real estate and housing purposes, in what is being seen as a major push to unlock under-utilised land across the state, a highly-placed source said.

The cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly, approved the new policy, which would apply to non-residential plots owned by agencies under the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

"Many of these plots were allotted decades ago, often for 99 years or more, to industrial units for employee housing, but a significant portion of the land has since fallen out of active use. Today's approval paves the way for a formal framework that will allow their conversion, subject to a government-determined fee. The detailed guidelines, including the fee structure and modalities of implementation, will be formulated by the state in the coming weeks," the official said.

The cabinet also cleared a range of other proposals aimed at strengthening administration, healthcare, education, and heritage development.

In a bid to bolster administrative infrastructure, the government approved the creation of 18 new posts across departments.

"These include positions in the finance, fisheries, and women and child development departments, as well as two temporary senior-level officer on special duty (OSD) posts in the governor's office at the Raj Bhavan," he said.

The cabinet also gave nod to large-scale recruitment of nursing staff across 11 state-run medical colleges, he said.

It also okayed the state's proposal to introduce primary instruction in Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages in select districts, including Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri.

"A total of 12 para-teachers will be appointed initially, with 10 assigned to Kamtapuri medium schools and two to Rajbanshi," the official told PTI.

Approval was also given to the formation of a dedicated development board for areas linked to the birthplaces of Ramakrishna and Sarada Devi.

Secretariat sources said that the board will oversee special projects aimed at infrastructure development and heritage preservation in these historically important regions. PTI SCH MNB