Bengal cabinet approves recruitments to several vacant posts in govt departments

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to fill up 18 posts in health and seven in water-related departments.

Advertisment

The council of ministers also green-lighted recruitment to various positions in the home, finance, public relations and environment departments, an official said.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the cabinet gave its nod to a proposal of the West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd to take a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from NABARD and State Cooperative Bank, he said.

In addition, the council of ministers gave clearance to a proposal for the construction of a 660-MW supercritical power plant under Durgapur Projects Ltd, the official added. PTI SCH BDC