Bengal cabinet decides to fill up over 6.5k posts in panchayats

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to a proposal to fill up over 6,500 vacancies at the panchayat level in the state, minister Manas Bhunia said.

Advertisment

"There are 6,652 posts vacant at the gram panchayat," he said.

The Cabinet also green-lighted opening of a new hosiery unit in Howrah, and a textile hub in Metiabruz, state Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja said.

She said that 15 new hosiery units are being constructed in Jagdishpur, Howrah on 3.6 acres of land.

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to rename all the refugee colonies in the state "Sthayi Thikana", state minister Aroop Biswas said. PTI SCH BDC