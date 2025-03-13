Bengal Cabinet decides to provide 50-acre of land to ONGC at Ashoknagar oilfield

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to provide 50 acres of land to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Ashoknagar oilfield in North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

At a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also decided to hand over two acres of land in Jalpaiguri district to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Banerjee asked the ministers to remain alert in their respective assembly constituencies during Holi, which coincided with the Friday prayers during Ramzaan, to thwart any attempt to create a law and order situation in the state, the official said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that during Thursday's meeting, the CM cautioned senior minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury for his controversial comments against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's remarks about throwing Muslim MLAs out of the Assembly once the BJP assumed power in the state, he said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo asked Chowdhury not to make any public statement as he is neither the party spokesperson nor was he asked to make any comment in this regard. PTI SCH NN