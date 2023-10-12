Bengal Cabinet gives nod to fill up 12k constable vacancies in state police

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to fill up around 12,000 constable posts in the state police, Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim said.

Advertisment

Out of the 12,000 vacancies, 8,400 are for male police constables while 3,600 are for lady police constables, he said.

Thursday's Cabinet meeting was held at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat as she is on "restricted movement" due to a leg injury.

"An important decision was taken at today's Cabinet meeting. A decision was taken to fill up 12,000 vacancies for constables. Out of it, 8,400 are for male constables while 3,600 are for lady constables and the recruitment will be done through the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," Hakim told reporters after the meeting.

Advertisment

Hakim, who is also the city Mayor, said that the Cabinet also approved building an industrial park at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district besides giving a green signal to transform Dhupguri into a sub-division as promised before the by-elections there.

"An Industrial park will be built in Salboni in Paschim Medinipur The total area for the industrial park will be 1,979-acre and out of it 132-acre will be earmarked for commercial usage. The Cabinet also approved transforming Dhupguri into a sub-division. The sub-division will be formed including Dhupguri, Banarhat and Dhupguri municipality," Hakim said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to appoint teachers at various government schools in the state, Education minister Bratya Basu said.

Advertisment

"For Urdu medium schools it appears that they wanted to recruit part-time and para teachers. Therefore, the proposal to create the post of contractual, part-time and para teacher has been decided in today's meeting," Basu said.

The Education minister said that a decision on the number of teachers to be recruited would be taken later after discussion with the Urdu Academy. Basu also said that a large number of teachers will be appointed in Urdu medium schools in the state.

Apart from this, Basu said that a proposal to recruit 394 assistant teachers and 385 teaching staff in 198 Rajvanshi schools in the districts of North Bengal was also accepted.

"The primary idea is to promote sub-regional languages in the field of school education," he said, adding that a new wing has been created in the Education department under the Right to Education Act to promote regional languages, such as Nepali, Rajvanshi, Kamtapuri, Shantali. PTI SCH RG