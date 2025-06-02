Bengal cabinet nod for revision of OBC list, inclusion of new castes

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) The cabinet on Monday approved recommendations of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (WBCBC) to include 76 new castes on the list for OBC, an official said.

These 76 new castes would be added to the existing 64 ethnic groups on the Other Backward Class (OBC) list in the state, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to make Farakka a new subdivision in Murshidabad district, he said.

It was learned that this new subdivision would be constituted of Farakka, Shamsherganj, Suti-1 and Suti-2 blocks, he said.

Earlier, these four blocks were part of the Jangipur subdivision.

"Due to the growing population, the Jangipur subdivision authorities were facing difficulties in executing administrative work in the vast area. Hence, the decision was taken," the official told PTI.

During the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, approval was given to create 109 contract-based posts at various administrative levels for the new subdivision, he added.

Notably, Banerjee, during her recent visit to the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad district, had announced the formation of the new subdivision.

On Monday, the state cabinet also approved the creation of 336 posts and filling up the vacancies in the departments of home, health, finance, law, and municipal affairs, the official added. PTI SCH BDC