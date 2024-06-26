Bengal Cabinet nod to fill over 550 vacancies in different departments

Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to fill at least 552 vacancies in different departments, an official said.

The vacancies include 35 positions in the education department, 270 posts in the animal resources development department and another 100 in the home department, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who chaired the cabinet meeting here, also urged ministers to take additional responsibility in areas where the Lok Sabha election results were not as per the expectations of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the official said.

Banerjee asked her cabinet colleagues to pay more attention to boosting public relations, too, he added. PTI SCH RBT