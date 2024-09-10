Bengal Cabinet okays proposal to set up more 5 POCSO courts

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to set up five more special POCSO courts in the state, taking the total number of such courts to 67 Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The decision came when the state is rocked by the protests against the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Bhattacharya said the step was taken to quickly dispose of cases linked to child sexual abuse.

The Cabinet meeting, held at the state secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bhattacharya said that the state already has 62 POCSO courts.

"There was a proposal from our judicial department to set up five more special POCSO courts. The Cabinet gave its approval today. We have 62 such courts including six e-POCSO courts. This will help us to quickly address child abuse cases," Bhattacharya said.

It was also decided at the meeting that no other minister other than the CM, would make any statement to the media in connection to the RG Kar issue, a source in the secretariat said. PTI SCH NN