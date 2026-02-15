Bengal: Camps start functioning to register jobless youths for financial aid under new scheme

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Sunday started operationalising camps to register unemployed youths to provide them with financial aid under the new 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' scheme.

The camps, which are functioning in all the 294 assembly constituencies, will also accept new applications for other welfare schemes for women and farmers.

Long queues were seen at several camps, with the participants, including post-graduates, expressing satisfaction over the new scheme, under which jobless youths in the age group of 21-40 years would be provided with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for a maximum period of five years.

The camps, which will function from 10 am to 5 pm every day till February 26, would also receive applications for the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' direct benefit transfer scheme for women, and Krishak Bandhu and farm labourer allowance initiatives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the recent state budget, announced the 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' initiative, which will come into effect from April 1.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the need for physical camps instead of an online system.

Adhikari said 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' would also face the same fate as that of a similar scheme launched in 2013. He claimed that the previous initiative was supposed to provide allowances and jobs to 17 lakh applicants, but was effectively terminated, with no funds allocated since the 2017-18 financial year.

"The state government has deliberately closed job creation channels to avoid political and legal risks. We have information that the previous application lists have been destroyed," Adhikari alleged.

"Why is this government not allowing online applications for the 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' scheme? This too will face a similar fate as that of the previous scheme as the state government doesn't have resources," he added.

The ruling Trinamool Congress dismissed the criticism, accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to generate sufficient employment and asserting that the state government remains committed to supporting job seekers.

State cabinet minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "We don't announce any initiative to stop it. Mamata Banerjee maintains all schemes in accordance with its limited resources despite the Centre having blocked the state's dues." PTI BSM ACD