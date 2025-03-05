Bengal car chase accident: Driver of deceased woman's vehicle arrested

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) The driver of the car of an event management professional, who died in a road accident allegedly caused due to a vehicle chase in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district last month, was arrested on Tuesday for inconsistency in his statements to the police, a senior officer said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sutandra Chatterjee, along with three others and the driver, were on their way to Gaya in Bihar for a show when their car overturned during an alleged chase in Panagarh area late on February 24. The owner and occupant of the other car, identified as Bablu Yadav, was arrested last week.

Rajdeo Sharma, the driver of Chatterjee's car, was arrested from Chandannagar in Hooghly district on Tuesday and taken to the accident spot due to inconsistency in his statements, the officer said.

Sharma was arrested following a complaint lodged by Chatterjee's mother that she was suspicious about the driver's role and demanded he be examined again to ascertain the real cause of the accident, he said.

Sharma had initially claimed to the police that the accident took place as he was driving fast to escape from the other vehicle, the occupants of which had eve-teased Chatterjee at a petrol pump and continued to pass lewd remarks at her.

He had also claimed that occupants of the other car had chased the vehicle he was driving for 20 km and when he tried to enter a service lane to escape from the chase, the vehicle hit a roadside construction and overturned.

However, on February 28, he changed his statement, claiming to the police that there was no instance of eve-teasing and that the other vehicle had grazed past their car and he started chasing it at a high speed on insistence of Chatterjee.

Sharma has been charged with rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and misleading the police with change in statements, the officer said.

He said the interrogation of Yadav and Sharma will lead to the joining of missing links in the case and clear the mystery behind the incident.

The incident had caused a flutter in the state, with protest rallies taken out demanding proper investigation into the case. PTI SUS ACD