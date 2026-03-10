Gyanesh Kumar Protest in Bengal

Kolkata (PTI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday faced protests with a group of people raising 'go back' slogans and showing black flags to him during his visit to Dakshineswar Kali Temple near here on Tuesday morning.

A similar protest was held outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport upon his arrival in Kolkata on Sunday night.

He had faced the "go back" slogan and was shown black flags on Monday morning when he visited the Kalighat Temple in the southern part of the city.

Despite the protests, Kumar continued with his scheduled engagements in the state.

The CEC also visited Belur Math in Howrah district this morning, and said the poll panel is committed to violence-free elections in West Bengal.

He said the EC will make efforts to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise in a festive environment.

“The EC would like to ensure that polls will be violence-free or intimidation-free,” Kumar said while addressing mediapersons during the visit to Belur Math.

The CEC is currently on a visit to the state to review poll preparedness and held meetings with political parties and officials on Monday ahead of the assembly elections.