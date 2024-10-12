Bengal celebrates Dussehra with religious fervour

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, was celebrated in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday, as married women smeared vermilion on their faces as part of rituals, and effigies of demon king Ravana were burnt.

Revellers came out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies at various places, including Kolkata, Asansol and Siliguri.

A 60-feet tall effigy of Ravana and 50-feet tall effigies of his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad were burnt at Salt Lake, drawing a huge crowd.

With the day also marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, clay idols of the goddess of some household pujas were immersed in rivers and other water bodies.

Most of the community pujas in Kolkata and other parts of the state will, however, hold the immersion ceremony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose greeted people on the occasion, praying for peace, prosperity and strength.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami, HG (Bose) wishes everyone peace, prosperity and strength to uphold the traits of justice, compassion and valour," the Raj Bhavan media cell posted on X.

An official said arrangements at Babughat and other places on the banks of river Hooghly in the city are in place for the immersion of idols.