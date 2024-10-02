Bengal celebrates many festivals throughout the year: Mamata amid calls to shun Durga puja revelry

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that it is in the state's culture to celebrate various festivities throughout the year and promote inclusivity during these ceremonies.

Her statement came amid calls from a section of protestors to boycott the Durga Puja festival in the backdrop of the R G Kar rape-murder case.

She was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the puja edition of the TMC's mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla' (Wake up, Bengal).

"Many people are asking why are we indulging in festivities?' They should understand that West Bengal's culture is rich with celebrations throughout the year. We believe in taking everyone along during these celebrations," she said.

In light of junior doctors resuming a 'total cease work' ahead of Durga Puja, Banerjee remarked on Tuesday that people eagerly anticipate the festival throughout the year.

"The people of the state look forward to the Durga Puja festivities all year long. Durga Puja in Bengal marks the beginning of the festive season.

Following this, there will be Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhath Puja. This festive season continues until Christmas in December," Banerjee added.

A day after the Supreme Court observed that doctors should perform essential duties, including both inpatient and outpatient services, medics in West Bengal resumed their 'total cease work' on Tuesday, demanding that the state government address various issues, including the need for enhanced safety and security in hospitals.

During the first phase of the cease work, which lasted 42 days until September 20, Banerjee had requested the junior doctors to return to work, highlighting that the people look forward to Durga Puja all year.

They had begun their agitation on August 9, when the body of a junior doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was allegedly raped and murdered. PTI PNT NN