Bengal celebrates Women's Day: TMC organises rally, BJP felicitates female BSF personnel at border

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) International Women's Day was celebrated across West Bengal on Saturday, with the ruling TMC and opposition BJP trying to make the most of the occasion to reach out to the people.

The TMC's women's wing organised a rally in Kolkata, pledging to work for protecting women's rights and ensuring their safety.

The rally, led by state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and MP Saayoni Ghosh, began at Rabindra Sadan and ended at Dorina Crossing near Esplanade.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said there should never be just one day dedicated to women, as every single day belongs to every woman.

"I urge all my mothers and sisters, there has never been a better time to recognise the depth of your strength. We are not weaker than anyone, nor are we inferior. Beyond physical strength, it is our inner resilience, the courage to stand tall, and the resolve to fight back that determine how far we can go and how quickly we can win the battles ahead," she said.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the CM's nephew, said, "I salute our mothers, sisters and daughters - not just from the halls of Parliament, but from classrooms, hospitals, boardrooms and homes." "Your courage reshapes policies, your voices strengthen our democracy and your leadership inspires generations," he said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said International Women's Day is not just a celebration but a symbol of women's resilience and progress.

The Women Reclaim the Night United, which was formed during the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, also organised a procession in Kolkata.

Women and LGBTQ+ rights activists led the rally, demanding safety, security and equal rights.

BJP's English Bazar MLA Srirupa Mitra felicitated female BSF personnel at the border outpost near Kestapur in Malda district.

She lauded the female personnel for strengthening the security at the border.

Several events were organised across the state by different organisations, including NGOs, to mark the day. Among them were fashion shows, award functions, felicitation programmes, and seminars.

Several restaurants and retail stores gave special discounts to female customers on the occasion. PTI SUS SOM