Bengal: Centralised admission portal for UG courses to be launched on June 17

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday said the centralised admission portal for enrolment in higher educational institutions for undergraduate courses will be launched on June 17.

A higher education department in a statement said 460 state-run and state-aided colleges under 17 universities will be included in the portal.

"Education minister Bratya Basu is expected to be present at the launch of the portal for admission of 2025-26 academic year at 2 pm on June 17," an official said.

The higher secondary results of the state board were published on May 7.

In the centralised admission portal, a student can choose more than one college and opt for several subjects.

He or she will have the advantage of automatically upgrading to a higher-ranked college of choice after being initially admitted to one higher educational institution on the basis of vacancy of seats.

"For this, he won't have to depend on any third party," the official said adding the portal will be a transparent one. Education Minister Bratya Basu earlier said due to some technical work, the launch has been delayed by a few days.

“If you remember, last year the online portal opened on June 19. And, the higher secondary exam results were announced on May 8. So if you compare with the proceedings last year, we are not late,” Basu had told reporters. PTI SUS NN