Bengal CEO dismisses allegations against EC officials over SIR process

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday dismissed allegations made in police complaints against poll officials in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise, describing them as "premeditated and unsubstantiated".

In a statement, the CEO's office said it has taken note of various press releases indicating that police complaints have been filed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and state CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The CEO office's statement came after an 82-year-old man, identified as Durjan Majhi, died after allegedly jumping in front of a train in Purulia district on Monday. He was scheduled to appear for a hearing related to the SIR process at the office of the Para block development officer, officials said.

Durjan Majhi's son Kanai claimed Durjan was anxious after receiving a notice for the hearing, as his name did not figure in the draft voters' list. Kanai lodged a police complaint, holding Gyanesh Kumar and Manoj Kumar Agarwal responsible for his father's death.

The CEO office termed the allegations "crude attempt to browbeat officers" discharging statutory duties related to SIR 2026.

The statement asserted that intimidatory tactics aimed at threatening the election machinery and derailing the revision process would fail, adding that no stone would be left unturned to unearth the conspiracy behind what it described as "serial and fabricated complaints".

It further said that the election machinery in the state remains committed to functioning with "grit and rectitude" in the public interest.

The Election Commission has issued an order stating that electors aged 85 years and above, as well as those who are sick or persons with disabilities, may not be called for personal hearings if a specific request is made by them or on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Principal Secretary to EC, S B Joshi, went to Howrah district to monitor the SIR exercise and interacted with electors during hearings, officials said. PTI SCH ACD