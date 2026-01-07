Bengal CEO proposes alternative mechanism for SIR hearings for overseas, out-of-state voters

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has moved the Election Commission (EC) with a proposal to ease difficulties faced by voters living outside the state or abroad in attending hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Wednesday.

The issue affects migrant workers from Bengal, as well as students and professionals temporarily staying in other states or countries, he added.

Attending hearings on the scheduled date is often difficult, and failure to appear could result in their names being removed from the final voter list despite being valid voters.

"We have received hundreds of complaints from voters who are unable to attend SIR hearings in person due to work, studies, or medical reasons. Our proposal seeks to provide an alternative mechanism to ensure their names are not removed from the voter list," the official in the CEO office said.

The CEO's office has reportedly suggested options such as video conferencing or local verification through nearby polling booths to facilitate participation.

"The aim is to balance the integrity of the electoral rolls with practical solutions for voters who are temporarily away," he added.

The EC is expected to review the proposal before the next round of SIR hearings, the official added. PTI SCH MNB