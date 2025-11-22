Bengal CEO to hold emergency meet on app glitches faced by BLOs

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, will hold an emergency meeting on November 24 to address technical issues with the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) app and servers during the final stage of the SIR enumeration process, an official said on Saturday.

The official also said that the BLOs who performed efficiently will be recognised to inspire others.

"Recent technical issues have created challenges for both BLOs and the general public. Data uploading, verification, and digitisation processes have slowed down, affecting the pace of the ongoing revision process. On Monday, the CEO's meeting will focus on identifying the causes of server downtime, addressing technological gaps, and finalising immediate solutions and backup arrangements," he said.

The BLOs who have completed the collection and digitisation of more than 99 per cent of enumeration forms in their booths will be recognised, the official said.

"We have decided to promote photos and video messages of the awardees on social media, starting tomorrow," he added.

The initiative aims to inspire other booth-level officers.

Meanwhile, as of 6 pm on Saturday, 3.15 crore enumeration forms have been digitised in West Bengal, accounting for 41.20 per cent of the total forms, the official said. PTI SCH NN