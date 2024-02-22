Bengal CEO to meet DMs, SPs on selection of sensitive booths

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab will hold a meeting with district magistrates and the superintendent of police of the state on Saturday to mark sensitive booths and vulnerable areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said.

Aftab has asked the DMs and the SPs to sum up the number of sensitive booths in their respective districts and submit their lists to him.

"The CEO has called a meeting with the DMs and the SPs on February 24 when he will discuss the number of sensitive booths and vulnerable areas in the districts. This is primarily to decide on the number of central forces to be allotted for the upcoming election," the official told PTI.

Aftab, the official said, has also enquired from the DMs and the SPs on whether the number of sensitive booths has gone up or not compared to what it was during the 2019 polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar is likely to visit Kolkata on March 4 and hold a meeting with DMs and SPs the next day. PTI SCH NN