West Bengal chief secretary B P Gopalika gets extension for 3 months

Kolkata: West Bengal chief secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika has been granted a three-month extension until August, an official said on Monday.

Gopalika, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was originally scheduled to retire this Friday. However, with the approval from the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), he will now continue as the state's chief secretary until August 31, the official told PTI.

"Mr Gopalika will now continue to be the state's chief secretary till August 31. His term has been extended for three months," he said.

Gopalika took over as the chief secretary of West Bengal following the retirement of HK Dwivedi on December 31, 2023. Prior to this role, Gopalika served as the state's home secretary.