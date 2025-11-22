Bengal chief secy tells DMs to ensure development works remain unaffected by SIR

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) As the deadline for completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls draws closer, the West Bengal government on Saturday directed district administrations to ensure that regular development work is not disrupted by the increased workload on field staff, a senior official said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, who held a meeting with the district magistrates, said the SIR process would continue but stressed that "development work must not come to a halt under any circumstances," he said.

"The chief secretary held the review session at (state secretariat) Nabanna, where he reminded district heads that all development projects undertaken by various departments must be completed within their timelines. Referring to the ongoing 'Amar Para Amar Samadhan' programme, he has told the officials to finish the work quickly and submit the reports without delay," the official told PTI.

Pant also asked district administrations to extend support to the families of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who have died, allegedly due to pressure linked to SIR duties.

"Stand by the families of those BLOs who have lost their lives," Pant was quoted by the official as telling the DMs.

The bureaucrat also reviewed the progress of the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme, where the preparation of beneficiary lists is underway.

"The chief secretary instructed them to complete the work by January as scheduled," he said.

Pant further directed officials to ensure that rural road projects and other infrastructure works continue without interruption despite the administrative load of the SIR exercise.

Sources said progress in 10-12 departments was reviewed through presentations during the meeting. PTI SCH NN