Bengal child rights body chairperson urges parents to let their children chase their dreams

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chairperson Sudeshna Roy has called upon parents to let their children pursue their dreams instead of pressuring them to score more marks in examinations.

Roy was interacting with parents at the century-old St Joseph's Convent at Chandannagar in Hooghly district on Friday, a WBCPCR official said.

"Most of the children do not have siblings and spend their time with their parents. Children face problems due to pressure created by their parents. So, parents also need guidance and help," Roy said at the meeting.

"Your children can make mistakes. Instead of scolding and victimising them, guide them to accept defeat and rebound with more vigour," the WBCPCR chairperson said.

She urged parents to guide both boys and girls on proper use of online resources, social networking platforms, and discuss issues such as menstruation, pregnancy and gender equality.

"For the first time, the WBCPCR held direct interaction with parents. More such meetings will be organised where parents can talk about the changing modes and values in their lives and how they should deal with it," she said.

Sister Anna Maria, principal of the school, said that the need for such an interactive session was felt as it was noticed that parents are now more inclined to academics and marks and not for co-curricular activities.

"A child who paints or recites poems is as talented as one who excels in science or mathematics," she said. PTI RG ACD