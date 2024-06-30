Bengal CID brings gangster from Bihar jail in jewellery store dacoity case

Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) The West Bengal CID on Sunday brought gangster Subodh Singh from Bihar’s Beur Central Jail to the state's Paschim Bardhaman district in connection with recent cases of dacoity at jewellery stores and extortion calls, an official said.

Singh's name was mentioned by those arrested in connection with the dacoity cases at jewellery stores in Paschim Bardhaman and Howrah in the past one year, the CID official said.

The gangster was produced before a court in Asansol.

The official said Singh’s name was also mentioned by a businessman in Barrackpore near Kolkata in connection with an incident of firing by two bike-borne men on B T Road on June 15.

The businessman Ajay Mondal had claimed that Singh called him up several times after the shootout at his sedan asking him to arrive at a settlement with his henchmen to avoid future trouble, the official said.

Singh was also named by those arrested in connection with the dacoity at two jewellery showrooms in Nadia and Purulia districts in August 2023.

The official said Singh will also be interrogated in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Manish Shukla at Titagarh in 2021 and an accused in the murder of coal mafia Raju Jha in Purba Bardhaman district later. PTI SUS NN