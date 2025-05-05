Bengal civil society members take out rally calling for harmony among communities

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Members of civil society organisations, including prominent director-activist Aparna Sen, brought out a rally in Kolkata on Monday calling for amity among different communities in the wake of recent incidents such as Murshidabad violence and Pahalgam terror attack.

Besides Sen, well-known personalities such as filmmaker Sudeshna Roy and other rights activists participated in the 1-km rally from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house at Jorasanko to nearby Central Avenue.

"In these difficult times, let us fight elements that spread hatred and try to sow the seeds of rift among different communities. The overwhelming majority of Indians, belonging to different communities, are against any conspiracy to pit one community against another.

"Those trying to sow discord after the Murshidabad violence and Pahalgam terror attack will never succeed in their gameplan," a spokesperson of the Citizens United for Communal Harmony, the organisers of the peace rally, said.

The rallyists carried placards that read 'Stop dividing us over religion', 'Stand against communalism', 'No hate' and passed through cosmopolitan areas.

Sen told reporters, "We have to remain united against attempts to spread hatred. Those peddling divisive theories will not succeed." PTI SUS ACD