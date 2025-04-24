Bengal Class 10 board exam results to be out on May 2

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The results of the West bengl Class 10 board exams will be published on May 2, WBBSE announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education secretary Subrata Ghosh, students will be able to access their results from 9.45 am on the official website www.result.wbbsedata.com and several other designated portals.

Schools will be able to collect marksheets and certificates from their respective board camp offices starting at 10 on the same day.

The exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22.

As previously promised by WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly, the results are being published within 100 days of the examinations.

Following the Supreme Court’s April 3 order invalidating the appointments of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, there were concerns about potential delays in the result declaration.

However, the board reassured the public that the evaluation process and result publication would not be affected, noting that the number of examiners impacted was minimal. PTI SUS MNB