Bengal class 10 board exams: Head examiners asked to submit marks online

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has asked all head examiners of answer sheets of recently concluded class 10 board examinations to submit marks online.

The board said the move was aimed at complete digitisation of the examination and evaluation process to ensure transparency and fairness.

The marks submission process for all subjects of Madhyamik Pariksha shall be done online, in addition to the existing method of submitting marks through OMR mark sheets, a board official said on Thursday.

While the board had partially introduced online verification since last year, this is a step forward, with the intention to streamline the submission procedure and enhance efficiency, he added.

"We understand that transitioning to a new system may pose challenges, which is why it is encouraged to seek assistance from the scrutinisers. You can enlist the support of 4-5 scrutinisers who can help navigate the online marks submission process effectively in due time," Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said.

He said to familiarise the head examiners with the online marks submission process, a detailed video demonstration will be shared with them and the link to access the video will be communicated to them via SMS.

In a message to the head examiners, the board said, "Please watch the video carefully to understand the steps involved in uploading marks online." Another board official said, "As a token of appreciation for the effort of examiners in adapting to the new system, a consolidated honorarium of Rs 500 each will be paid by the board at the time of payment of remuneration to the head examiners, subject to completion of respective online submission of marks.

The date of publication of the results is not yet known.

An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12. PTI SUS ACD