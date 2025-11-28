Bengal: Class 10 student found hanging in her room after AI-generated nude images circulated online

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) A class 10 student was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her AI-generated nude images were circulated on social media, police said on Friday.

The girl, who had been staying at her maternal uncle's house, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on Thursday night, a police officer said.

"We have received a complaint alleging that a married man from the locality has been harassing her," he said.

Her family members, in the complaint, alleged that the man had collected her photographs and used AI tools to generate nude images, which were then shared online.

"The family also accused members of the man's family of participating in the harassment. They have demanded strict legal action against all those involved," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest the teenager may have taken her own life due to prolonged mental distress caused by harassment and online abuse, the police officer added. PTI SCH ACD