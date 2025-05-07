West Bengal class 12 board exam results out, Rupayan Pal from Bardhaman tops with 99% marks

Kolkata: A total of 4,30,286 students passed this year's West Bengal Class 12 board examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

According to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, 90.79 per cent of 4,82,948 candidates cleared the exam that was held from March 3 to 18.

Of the successful candidates, 92.3 per cent are boys and 88.1 per cent girls, he added.

Purba Medinipur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.74 per cent, followed by North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Among the successful candidates, 45.38 per cent scored above 60 per cent, while 16.99 per cent got 75 per cent and above.

In all, 72 candidates featured in the top 10 bracket.

Rupayan Pal of Burdwan CMS High School in Purba Bardhaman topped the list scoring 497 marks (99.4 per cent).

He was followed by Tushar Debnath of Baksirhat High School, Cooch Behar (496 marks), Rajarshi Adhikari of Arambagh High School, Hooghly (495 marks) and Srijita Ghoshal of Sonamukhi Girls’ High School, Bankura (494 marks). She is the first among the girl students.

Bhattacharya said 143 students with special needs appeared for the exam, with a pass percentage of 51.75.

He said this was the last examination under the annual system, in place since 1978.

"From 2026, the HS exams will be held in February and September," he said, adding that the fourth semester exams will be held from February 12-27.