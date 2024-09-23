Bengal CM blames DVC for flood situation, says repeated requests to Centre for help went unanswered

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of aggravating the flood situation in the state, stating that she had contacted the central government "at least 10 times," both recently and previously, but had not yet received a response.

Banerjee alleged that the central government was trying to privatise the DVC and expressed concerns that the flood situation could worsen if the corporation released more water.

She urged the central government to allocate one-fourth of the funds provided to political parties during elections to address the Ganga Action Plan and tackle erosion in the Malda and adjoining districts.

"The Ganga Action Plan, flood control, and the DVC are under the central government, but they have not done anything. That is why this flood is happening," she told reporters.

"I will tell the central government to grant one-fourth of the funds allocated during elections so that the Ganga Action Plan can be implemented," she said.

Banerjee emphasised, "We have sent letters 10 times, but they do not act and Bengal is suffering. The DVC does nothing; its capacity has decreased to 20 per cent. Now, there are attempts to privatise it." Since Friday, Banerjee has sent two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging intervention in the flood situation and the release of funds.

She claimed that the floods were primarily man-made, resulting from the unnecessary release of water by the DVC from its dams.

On Sunday, two officials from the Bengal government resigned from the Board of the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), the move coming a couple of days after Banerjee threatened to sever ties with the DVC.

Following an administrative meeting at the Purba Bardhaman district magistrate office, where she visited relief camps, Banerjee warned, "The DVC is still releasing water. There will be two more depressions, leading to heavy rainfall in additional districts. If it rains again and the DVC releases more water, the situation will worsen." "It's unfortunate that Bengal and Assam face the maximum number of floods than any other states in the country. Bengal is a riverine state and it is boat-shaped. So, whenever it rains in Jharkhand, we become worried. They release water to save themselves and we suffer," she said.

Banerjee, who is on a two-day visit to the flood-hit regions of Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts, assured the public of her administration's support, directing all officials, MPs, and MLAs to reach out to those affected and ensure they receive necessary relief materials and medicines.

Banerjee said that she has already directed Public Works Department (PWD) officers to survey all damaged roads and instructed the Panchayat & Rural Development department to assess the affected houses.

Banerjee announced that her government would allocate funds to construct 11 lakh pucca houses, including those which were damaged by the present floods.

"I have reviewed the flood situation in Bankura, I will stay at Durgapur. Tomorrow, I will go to Birbhum and hold another administrative meeting," she said.

The CM also said flood-affected farmers would be compensated for their losses.

Banerjee said, "All holidays have been cancelled, and we have established many flood centres, but that is not enough. If necessary, we should utilise school premises as flood centres. The PWD has been directed to survey all roads damaged by the floods, and I have asked the MLAs to improve rural roads as much as possible with their allocated funds. I will request the same from our party MPs." She also announced, "We will release funds to construct 11 lakh houses in December. The panchayat office has been instructed to complete the survey work as soon as the water recedes." Furthermore, Banerjee assured that her government would "compensate farmers" for their losses due to the floods. "Once the situation stabilises, I will ensure that we measure the land, assess which areas have been destroyed, and swiftly arrange crop insurance payments." She emphasised that the state is now monitoring the floods "24 hours a day." PTI SCH MNB