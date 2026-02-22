Bengal CM confers state civilian awards on 25 people

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conferred the state's civilian awards on 25 distinguished personalities for their contributions in different walks of life.

Conferring the awards -- citation and plaque -- at a function on International Mother Language Day here on Saturday, the CM said, "I pay my highest regard to you and congratulate you." The highest civilian honour 'Bangabibhusan' was given to painter Ganesh Halui, social worker and community leader Ananta Maharaj (Nagendra Roy), singers Sibaji Chattopaadhyay, Sriradha Banndyopadhyay, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Lopamudra Mitra, Babul Supriyo, Iman Chakraborty and poet Srijato Banndyopadhyay.

The other coveted state civilian award, 'Bangabhusan', was conferred on several folk artistes, as well as singers Manomoy Bhattacharya, Raghab Chattopadhyay, Rupankar Bagchi, Aditi Munshi, baul artiste Kartik Das Baul, singer-bureaucrat Vivek Kumar and actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, among others.

Banerjee offered "deepest respects" to Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj and members of his Rajbongshi community, praising his continued service to society. PTI SUS ACD