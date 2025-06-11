Bengal CM congratulates Indian team for top performance in global physics competition

Kolkata, June 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated four Indian undergraduate students for their stellar performance in the international theoretical physics competition PLANCKS 2025, held in Barcelona, Spain.

Taking to her official X handle, Banerjee said the students have "made the country proud" and expressed pride that three of the four team members are from West Bengal.

The team, representing the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), secured sixth place globally — the highest rank ever achieved by an Indian team in the prestigious competition.

"Congratulations to the young Indians/Bengalis who have made us proud in the world forum by achieving a top rank in the extremely competitive international theoretical physics competition, called PLANCKS 2025! Three of the four boys in the winning team are from Bengal, and that makes the Bengal Government particularly elated. I congratulate all four young talents of our country for this unprecedented global achievement," she wrote on X.

The four-member team comprised Simar Narula, Ritabrata Ghosh, Susmita Roy, and Avik Das.

"Avik got excellent topper positions in our Madhyamik (Secondary), Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary), and State Joint Entrance Examinations, while Ritabrata of Chakdaha has also been a consistent achiever like Susmita," she noted.

"They make us proud by their stupendous success in the stiff multi-nation cerebral competition. I congratulate the caring parents/guardians and our proud teachers also. Let our boys and girls bring more and more international laurels!," she signed off.

PLANCKS (Physics League Across Numerous Countries for Kick-ass Students) is a high-level international theoretical physics competition organised annually by the International Association of Physics Students (IAPS). The event draws participation from top university teams across the globe. PTI SUS MNB