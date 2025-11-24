Bengal CM congratulates Justice Kant on being sworn in as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her heartiest congratulations to Justice Surya Kant, who was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Banerjee expressed her optimism that under Justice Kant's leadership, the Indian judiciary would reinforce the foundational pillars of justice, democracy and federalism.

"We look forward to his leadership guiding the Indian Judiciary and upholding the pillars of justice, democracy and federalism in India," Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Justice Surya Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and Bihar electoral rolls revision, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday.

He succeeds Justice B R Gavai.

Justice Kant will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years. PTI SCH RG