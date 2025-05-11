Bengal CM greets all moms on Mother's Day

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted all mothers on 'Mother's Day'.

She said that a mother has always been an inspiration, love and passion and is present throughout our entire being.

Banerjee, who was very close to her late mother, remembered her and paid homage to her.

"Mom is my mother. On Mother's Day, I salute all mothers from the bottom of my heart," she posted on X.

"Mother' - the sweetest name in the world. Be it the mother of birth or the motherland - she is our inspiration, our love, our passion. She is present throughout our entire being," she added.

"I have remembered and paid homage to my mother in many of my projects. The beginning of 'Mother - Earth - Manush' is with my mother!" the Bengal CM said.

Stating that she has honoured mothers in many songs and poems she has penned, Banerjee shared a few lines from one such song in her post.

Mother's Day is celebrated on this day around the globe to honour the mother, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers on society. PTI SCH RG