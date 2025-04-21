Bengal CM lays foundation stone of 1,600 MW thermal power plant at Salboni

Kolkata, Apr 21(PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district.

The plant, comprising two units of 800 MW each, will be built by JSW Energy at an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

This marks the company’s maiden foray into the energy sector in Eastern India with a greenfield plant.

The first 800 MW unit is expected to be commissioned in 42 months, followed by the second in 48 months.

The JSW Group also has a cement grinding unit at the same Salboni location.

Banerjee lit the digital lamp to mark the laying of the foundation stone.

She also officially unveiled the foundation plaque of the power plant.

Chairman of JSW Group and industrialist Sajjan Jindal said, "Salboni is a dream for the group. The state has seen huge development in the last 10 years. Everybody is happy with what is happening in West Bengal. The land belongs to the farmers and they should benefit from the industry coming up in this place." Jindal added that the Salboni power plant will have the highest-rated technology with no pollution.

"The plant will meet the increasing power demand of West Bengal, which is developing fast," he said.

He also announced that an industrial park will be developed near the vicinity of the plant, the foundation of which was also laid.

"Both the projects will generate employment for thousands of people," he added.

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Trinamool Congress MP Dipak Adhikari were also present at the event.