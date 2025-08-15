Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Governor Bose at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day and exchanged pleasantries, officials said.

On her arrival, Banerjee was greeted by Bose and his wife.

Banerjee was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

During the visit, the CM exchanged pleasantries with several dignitaries, including Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya.

While leaving, Banerjee told reporters, "Independence Day belongs to everyone, it is not the day of political differences." PTI SUS MNB