Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns singer Zubeen Garg's death

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Describing Zubeen Garg as her "brother", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mourned the death of the popular singer.

She paid her homage to the 52-year-old singer who lost his life in an accident in Singapore.

“My dear brother Zubeen — Rest in Rhythm! We will miss you, your mellifluous voice and your indomitable spirit. Music teaches us to fight, to heal and to have faith. Your songs are your legacy and shall remain immortal forever,” she posted on X handle..

A popular singer from Assam, best known for his song 'Ya Ali' from the film 'Gangster', Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.