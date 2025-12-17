Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays surprise visit to Maa Canteen in Kolkata, interacts with people

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday afternoon made a surprise visit to a 'Maa Canteen' at the SSKM Hospital and personally served food to beneficiaries, including several elderly people.

Banerjee also enquired about the functioning of the canteen and the quality of services being provided.

Several senior citizens present at the canteen interacted with the CM and blessed her after receiving meals from her.

The 'Maa Canteen' scheme was launched in 2021 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Banerjee's instructions.

Under the scheme, lunch comprising rice, dal and egg curry is provided at a subsidised rate of Rs 5. The scheme has since expanded across the state.

Earlier this year, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim informed the Assembly that 'Maa Canteens' are operational in 33 district hospitals.

The state government has spent around Rs 129 crore on the project so far, a senior bureaucrat said.

According to official figures, around 2.1 million people avail meals from 'Maa Canteens' every month, while nearly 72.9 million people have benefited cumulatively. PTI SCH MNB