Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, recalling his ideals of unity and inclusiveness.

India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Solemnly remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhiji's vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy."

Gandhiji’s vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 30, 2026

She also emphasised that the principles espoused by the Father of the Nation continue to guide and strengthen India's democratic ethos.