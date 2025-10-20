Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee performs Kali Puja, greets people on Diwali

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her Kalighat residence here on Monday night, a tradition she has followed for over four decades, senior Trinamool Congress leaders said.

Clad in a cotton saree, Banerjee took part in the rituals while her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee participated in a yagna in front of the idol of the goddess.

Large crowds gathered outside her residence to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

Greeting people on the occasion of Kali Puja and Deepavali, Banerjee posted on X: "O Mother, Goddess of light, erase darkness and usher in peace." She also shared a song penned and composed by her and sung by renowned Bengali singer Sreeradha Bandopadhyay to mark the occasion.

Banerjee cooked the 'bhog' (ritualistic food offering to the goddess) and greeted guests, including cabinet colleagues, politicians, journalists and members of the general public. PTI AMR MNB