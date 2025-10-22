Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed relief that President Droupadi Murmu narrowly escaped a major accident during her visit to Kerala earlier in the day, and prayed for her long and healthy life.

"Thank God that our President Droupadi Murmu ji could avert a major accident today morning during her visit to Kerala. Pray for her long and healthy life," Banerjee posted on X.

Pray for her long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 22, 2025

Banerjee's post came amidst messages of concern and good wishes from across the political spectrum for the President's safety and well-being.

The wheels of the helicopter which carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam here when it landed on Wednesday morning.