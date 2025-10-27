Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes part in Chhath festival on banks of River Hooghly in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took part in Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the River Hooghly here and greeted devotees.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said people of all castes and communities celebrate the festival with devotion across the country as well as in Bengal.

"Chhath is celebrated in a big way in Bengal and a two-day holiday is given by our government on the occasion," she said at a ghat on the banks of River Hooghly.

She said the state government had made arrangements for lighting and security at ghats and had also created temporary waterbodies for devotees.

The chief minister urged people to maintain caution and avoid overcrowding at the ghats, as large numbers of women and children visit them during the festival.

Lakhs of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers and other waterbodies across Bengal to worship Goddess ‘Chhathi Maiya’ by offering prayers to the setting sun.

On Tuesday morning, devotees will offer prayers to the rising sun, marking the culmination of the festival. PTI AMR MNB