Bengal CM Mamata inaugurates Jagannath Temple in Digha

Digha (WB), Apr 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built Jagannath Temple in the sea resort town of Digha on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Trithiya.

Banerjee thanked the workers and engineers who built the structure in three years.

“I would like to thank all those who have come here for the inaugural programme. People from all religions have come here," she said.

The chief minister said that in the coming years, the temple would evolve as a major pilgrimage site. PTI SCH NN