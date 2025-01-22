Bengal CM Mamata instructs officers to go for regular field verification

Alipurduar (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that verification process was not being properly done and directed all officials, including district magistrates, to make field visits.

"Verification is not being done properly. The quality of field verification is unsatisfactory. I ask the DMs, SPs, BDOs, SDOs, MPs, MLAs, and Sabhadipatis to make field visits. They should visit ICDS centres, mid-day meal centres, health centres, and tea gardens," she said.

Banerjee made the remark at an administrative review meeting held at the Parade Ground here.

"You (officials) got busy with the Lok Sabha elections and then forgot about this. Now, start working on it," she added, urging officials to focus on their tasks.

The CM also announced that the state government’s main event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary would be held in Dooars on Thursday, where she would be present.

She encouraged everyone to join the celebrations, which would take place in every block of the state at noon, the time of his birth. PTI SCH MNB